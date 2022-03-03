A portion of US-50 at Echo Summit in El Dorado County is closed tonight due to a rockslide that has blocked both sides of the highway.
The California Department of Transportation says US-50 near Echo Summit will be closed until at least sometime Friday morning.
There is currently no estimated time when the highway will reopen but Caltrans recommends using Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 and 49 as alternate routes.
#TrafficAlert in @CountyElDorado: 🚨Westbound & eastbound U.S. Highway 50 CLOSED🚧 @ Echo Summit due to rock slide.⚠️US-50 is scheduled to be CLOSED for the rest of the day (3/3). No ETO. Use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee @CaltransDist10 pic.twitter.com/6ayuykQIAc— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022