Hundreds of professional and amateur BMX riders from across the world will arrive in Reno this weekend, July 7-9, for the USA BMX Blackjack Nationals.
The three-day event will be held at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center at 1350 Wells Avenue in Reno.
Races begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, with participants racing well into the evening.
Parking is $10 per day, and fans are welcome to watch and cheer on their favorite riders as they expertly navigate jumps, twists and turns along the track.
“It’s great to welcome the USA BMX Blackjack Nationals back to Reno Tahoe,” said Visit Reno Tahoe Vice President of Sales Mike Larragueta. “BMX represents a rigorous commitment to active and engaging competition, showcasing the proficiency and perseverance that embody the spirit of Northern Nevada.”
Spectators who can’t get enough of the heart-pumping action of the event can give their own wheels a spin at a free open house event at the Reno Battleborn BMX track the following Saturday, July 15, from noon to 2 p.m., where first-timers can borrow a loaner BMX bike and helmet (or bring their own) and take a spin on the track to get a taste of what BMX riding is all about.
The event is open to anyone who isn’t already a member of USA BMX.