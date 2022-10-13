USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced that USDA is awarding $3.7 million to improve health care and recovery services in rural Nevada.
“In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
New Frontier Treatment Center is receiving a $1 million grant through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program and a $2.7 million loan through USDA’s Community Facilities Program to expand its residential treatment capacity.
New Frontier Treatment Center is a residential co-occurring mental health and substance use treatment facility which provides additional essential services including basic skills training, peer recovery support services, and more.
The center’s services are in such demand it has a waiting list, and this funding will increase its capacity and opportunity for recovery for people in Fallon and surrounding communities.
The investment is included in a national USDA announcement totaling $110 million in grants awarded to improve rural health care for people nationwide. The investments will help build, renovate, and equip health care facilities like hospitals and clinics in rural areas.
The investments will be used for projects such as those to help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies.
They will also help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits and Tribes solve regional rural health care problems, which will help build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system in response to the pandemic.