USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad has announced that the Department is investing $9.6 million to help create new and better market opportunities for rural businesses and people in Nevada.
“The two investments we’re announcing today are different from each other in program and purpose, however they represent the interest USDA has in ensuring Nevada’s rural economy thrives,” said Ingvoldstad. “Whether investing in entrepreneurship for new business or the growth of an existing one, we celebrate the economic strength of innovators and pacesetters in our small communities.”
Based out of Ely, Nevada, Rural Nevada Development Corporation will use a $250,000 loan through the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program to support its efforts offering microloans to small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout rural Nevada.
This nonprofit stands as an affordable business resource to organizations which support economic diversity and job growth.
In Mesquite, Nevada, Manas Mq LLC, through their lender Pacific Premier, will use the Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantee Program to purchase a hotel which serves the highly visited Mesquite area and other southeast Nevada landmarks.
This investment is expected to support job growth and economic stability for the area.
The announcement is part of a nationwide announcement in which USDA highlighted it is investing $770 million to help create new and better market opportunities for rural businesses and people in 36 states and Puerto Rico. The investments include $640 million for 122 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.