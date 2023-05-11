Quake map

USGS reports a magnitude 5.4 earthquake near Lake Almanor in Plumas County.

Many people got phone alerts about 10 seconds before they felt the quake in the Truckee Meadows. 

The temblor struck just before 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

There's no immediate word on any injuries or damage from the area near the epicenter.

This is a developing story. We will bring you any updates on damage assessments near Lake Almanor as they become available. 

USGS phone alert
Epicenter

