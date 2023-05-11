USGS reports a magnitude 5.4 earthquake near Lake Almanor in Plumas County.
Many people got phone alerts about 10 seconds before they felt the quake in the Truckee Meadows.
The temblor struck just before 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.
There's no immediate word on any injuries or damage from the area near the epicenter.
This is a developing story. We will bring you any updates on damage assessments near Lake Almanor as they become available.
A preliminary M5.7 earthquake just occurred near Lake Almanor in CA. We could feel it all the way down here at our office just north of Reno.— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) May 11, 2023
Did you feel it? Help the USGS by filling out this form here: https://t.co/HvltEN2DjC pic.twitter.com/yG8raRMgty