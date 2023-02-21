Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 may see gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may lead to areas of low visibility along Interstate 80, Highway 50, and US-95, primarily east of the Reno and Carson City area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...COLD, WIND, AND SNOW ARE BACK TO STAY, FOR AWHILE... * WINDS: Strong winds will accompany a cold front today, gusting over 50 mph in valley locations and exceeding 100 mph at times across the Sierra ridges. This will impact both air and ground travel, create rough lake waters and stir up areas of dust across the lower deserts of western Nevada. Breezy winds will continue Wednesday and Thursday, but won't be nearly as strong. * SNOW: An initial round of snow is expected today, with a short burst of higher snowfall rates and even a rumble of thunder possible along the front. Additional periods of snow showers will follow through Thursday night, favoring the Sierra. Snow amounts will be highly variable over short distances due to the showery nature. Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility and road conditions. A third round of snow is looking likely Friday into Saturday for the Sierra and western Nevada, with the main focus in the Eastern Sierra from Markleeville to Mammoth Lakes. * COLD TEMPERATURES: High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will struggle to get out of the 30s in even the warmest valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will dip in the teens and single digits, with below zero in colder valleys. Brisk winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as -30 degrees. Be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.