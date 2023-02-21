The Postal Service is hosting a job fair this week at the Steamboat Post Office in Reno for mail handlers, letter carriers, retail associates and more.
This job fair will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at 75 McCabe Drive.
Starting pay ranges from $17 to $20 per hour depending on the position. All positions come with paid time off, holiday pay and healthcare benefits.
Applications are also accepted online at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation.
(USPS contributed to this report.)