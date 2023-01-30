The Postal Service is hosting a job fair this week at the Steamboat Post Office in Reno for mail handlers, letter carriers, retail associates and more.
This job fair will be held every Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at 75 McCabe Drive.
Starting pay ranges from $17 to $20 per hour depending on the position. All positions come with paid time off, holiday pay and healthcare benefits.
Applications are also accepted online at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation.
(USPS contributed to this report.)