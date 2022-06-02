A driver is dead after his car hit a semi-truck trailer last Friday night on I-80 west of Carlin, Nevada State Police say.
NSP says the crash happened near mile marker 267 in Eureka County around 11 p.m. on Friday.
NSP says a Freightliner truck was headed west when the driver lost control on the wet roadway, hit the left guardrail, then went across both lanes, hit the rightside guardrail, and then jackknifed across both lanes.
At the same time, NSP says an Acura SUV was heading west when it failed to slow down hitting the semi-truck's trailer.
The Acura driver, 25-year-old Juan Alvarado-Martinez died on scene, while the semi-truck driver was not hurt.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Trooper Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.