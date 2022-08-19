Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 (I-80) motorists in Truckee of intermittent overnight off- and on-ramp closures due to construction work.
Motorists may encounter off- and on-ramp closures between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26 and Sunday, August 28 through Friday, September 2.
Two consecutive off- or on-ramps will not be closed at the same time.
Ramps subject to closure include:
• I-80 westbound off-ramp to SR-89 south (Exit 185)
• SR-89 south on-ramp to westbound I-80
• I-80 eastbound off-ramp to SR-89 south (Exit 185)
• I-80 westbound Central Truckee off-ramp (Exit 186)
• I-80 westbound on-ramp from Central Truckee
In addition, motorists should expect intermittent day and night closures of the I-80 westbound loop on-ramp from Donner Pass Road and the I-80 westbound off-ramp to Donner Pass Road/Coldstream Road (Exit 184) throughout the week of August 22. Crews will be grinding and repaving the ramps and moving k-rail barriers.
The SR-89 south on-ramp to eastbound I-80 also continues to be closed around the clock through 5 p.m. Friday, September 2 for concrete work. Several concrete slabs are being replaced, which requires extended curing times before reopening to traffic.
I-80 westbound motorists should also expect around-the-clock closures of the #2 and #3 (middle and right) lanes from 8 p.m. Sunday, August 21 through 10 a.m. Friday, August 26 for polyester concrete inlay work. The lane closures will be in effect through the entire project limits between the I-80/SR-89/SR-267 separation and Donner Pass Road/Coldstream Road (Exit 184).
Motorists are reminded to expect travel delays on I-80 through November for construction activities. Typical delays of 15 to 20 minutes are anticipated when traveling through the work zones on weekdays. However, delays of 25 to 30 minutes are common on Thursday afternoons due to increased weekend travel levels.
The construction activities are part of a $30.6 million project to rehabilitate the existing concrete on I-80 in Truckee, install a westbound auxiliary lane from the SR-89 south on-ramp to the Donner Pass Road off-ramp, install eastbound acceleration lanes from the Donner Pass Road on-ramp and the SR-89 south on-ramp, improve drainage, and upgrade concrete walkways along ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, equipment or material availability, or other unexpected events.