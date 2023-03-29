Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW NEAR AND EAST OF US-95 THROUGH MID-MORNING... ...SNOW AND PELLET SHOWERS RETURN THIS AFTERNOON WITH BANDS OF SNOW POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEVADA TONIGHT... * A band of steady snow extends from Mono County across west central Nevada near and east of US-95 early this morning. Snow has accumulated on some roadways, including I-80 near and east of Lovelock, US-50 near and east of Fallon, and portions of USA Parkway. Even where roads are just wet, near freezing temperatures may bring icy patches by commute time. Be prepared for slick roads and slower travel this morning. Significant travel concerns continue over Mono County from heavy snowfall overnight. * Snow and pellet showers will develop this afternoon which may produce brief minor accumulations in lower elevations and a few inches of additional snowfall possible in the Sierra, along with a 15% chance for a rumble of thunder. While it will be harder to see long-lasting roadway accumulation during the day given the late March sun angle, periodic travel difficulties in the Sierra should be expected. * For tonight, some high resolution simulations are indicating bands of snowfall setting up in parts of western Nevada, with the potential locations varying from Reno and Fernley southward across Douglas, Lyon and western Mineral counties. If these snow bands form and persist, they would produce isolated snow amounts from a dusting up to a few inches tonight, with slick and icy conditions continuing into the Thursday morning commute. * Be sure to check with NDOT (NV Roads/511) and CalTrans (Quickmap) for the latest on road conditions.