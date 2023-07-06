The second annual Vatican Speakeasy fundraiser returns to the Tallac Historic site on Saturday, July 22. Presented by the Great Basin Institute (GBI) and USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU), the event celebrates the culture and history of the prohibition era, with period-appropriate cuisine, beverages, attire, and dance.
The event will be hosted outdoors at the Pope Estate Courtyard.
Event gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.
Entertainment includes live music from local act BluesBerry Jam, living history demonstrations, and a raffle with generous prizes donated by community partners.
General admission to the event is free, or guests may reserve a table for $15 per person, which includes a complimentary beverage and two raffle tickets.
This year the Vatican Speakeasy also celebrates the 50th and 25th anniversaries of the LTBMU and GBI, respectively.
Guests are invited to partake in a champagne toast to the organizations, while supplies last.
All proceeds directly support continued preservation, interpretation and enjoyment of the Tallac Historic Site, and the Pope and Baldwin Estates.
To learn more or to reserve a table, visit 2023 Vatican Speakeasy or call the Tallac Museum at 530-541-5227.
(The Great Basin Institute assisted with this report.)