The owner of the Vegas Golden Knights has bought a distillery in Minden.
Foley Family Wines (FFW), the Sonoma Valley-based family-owned wine company owned by Billy Foley is expanding into the spirits business with the operation of a distillery in Minden.
The facility includes an American Whiskey and white spirits distillery, housed in a 100-year-old creamery, and an American Single Malt Whiskey distillery housed in a 100-year-old flour mill.
Both buildings sit on the National Register of Historic Places. The flour mill includes multiple tasting areas and will serve as a guest experience center.
Also included in the transaction is the existing inventory of Bourbon, Single Malt Whiskey, and Rye.
“The Bently family, former owners of the distillery, restored these historic Minden sites to LEED Certification,” said Courtney Foley, Second Generation Vintner at FFW. “Their legacy is in perfect alignment with our family’s commitment to community and sustainability across our vineyards and winery properties.”
FFW will produce spirits at the facility from locally sourced grains; the spirits will be available through national wholesale markets and direct to consumer channels, including the Minden tasting room. FFW will begin operating the Minden facility immediately and will manage the sales and marketing efforts.
“Foley Family Wines has been expanding our luxury portfolio of wines since 1996, and we are eager to launch a full range of high-end spirits,” said Shawn Schiffer, FFW President. “As the demand for spirits continues to grow and the consumer profile evolves, this is a strategic step for us. We look forward to integrating spirits brands into our national distribution network and to continuing the important vision of the Bently family.”