Boomtown Casino & Hotel has been operating in Verdi for nearly 60 years. Located on the Lincoln Highway (now Interstate 80) in the early 1960’s, Boomtown had only 17 slot machines.
Boomtown expanded through the decades to serve the increasing traffic on the interstate and now with Verdi population growth, there is a greater need to for retail services geared toward the local community.
With new housing communities in Verdi, along with development in neighboring Mogul and Somersett, Verdi needs more conveniently located services. That growth has led to the creation of Verdi Grillhouse & Casino.
The building, located between Cabela’s and Boomtown, will house a restaurant and bar, the Northwest’s newest dining and entertainment opportunity.
The restaurant will seat nearly 100 and feature patio dining to take in the scenic mountain views. The casino will offer 135 slot machines, making this Reno’s newest locals casino.
“Having been involved in the Verdi community for the last 25 years, I’ve witnessed the growth and continual need for additional services in this area. It is one of the main reasons we started this project instead of a truck stop which was in the pipeline. More houses and more people also suggest a need for local businesses to provide additional employment opportunities as well. Our goal is to be the place to play and dine in and around Verdi and west Reno,” explains Rob Medeiros, Boomtown’s Managing Partner.
To help satisfy the need for additional retail amenities, Boomtown is redeveloping its nearly 11-acre Chevron gas station site.
The recently remodeled Chevron will remain. To make room for over 18,000 square feet of new retail space and the Verdi Grillhouse & Casino, the existing car wash was demolished.
The retail pads will need parking and smooth traffic flow around the site is essential. A new state of the art, touchless car wash is nearing completion on the west side of the parcel and should be completed by April 2023.
The Verdi Grillhouse & Casino will be located just west of the Boomtown Casino & Hotel location. The new casino will have ample up-close parking for easy guest access.
