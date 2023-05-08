The man accused of shooting and killing a Verdi woman last month will be arraigned on those charges in Washoe County on Thursday, May 11.
According to court documents, the fugitive case against Jesce Richt was closed in Clark County on Thursday. A few hours later he was extradited to Washoe County.
You may remember we reported a week ago a judge ordered Richt be extradited to Washoe County 7 days after any local charges had been resolved.
He was arrested in Las Vegas during a traffic stop on April 24th.
Richt is accused of killing 40-year-old Jessica Griffin at a home on Castletroy Drive back on April 18th.
We've reached out to the Reno Police Department to learn when Richt could be brought back to Washoe County and have not yet heard back yet.
APRIL 27, 2023:
The man accused of killing a woman in Verdi is expected to be back in Washoe County within the next week.
On Thursday, a Clark County court ordered Jesce Richt to be released to Washoe within seven days - if there are no local charges - or released seven days after all local charges have been resolved.
As of now, it does not appear additional charges in Clark County have been filed against him.
According to his arrest report, Metro police officers arrested him last Monday during a traffic stop driving near Primm.
Police say the 40-year-old was compliant, and followed all their commands.
On April 18, Reno Police responded to the scene on Castletroy Drive, off of I-80 around 7:30 pm. on a report of a shooting.
Police say 40-year-old Jessica Griffin died on scene.
Court documents showed Griffin had filed several temporary protection orders against Richt and she had accused him of domestic abuse and threatening to kill her.
---------------------------
April 22 Update:
We are learning more about the past between the woman who was shot and killed in Verdi earlier this week and her suspected killer.
According to court documents, Jessica Griffin explained how Jesce Richt said he was going to kill her and described how he would do it.
In an application for a temporary protection order with the Second Judiciary Court, Griffin explained how Richt had reportedly held her hostage for close to one year.
She went into detail about how Richt had given her black eyes, broken ribs, and locked her in closets.
Later in her application, Griffin goes into detail on the threats she had received from Richt.
She wrote that Richt told her "I will kill your whole family. I will rip your sister's baby out of her, I will kill my father and his wife."
More documents revealed show that Griffin had filed several temporary protection orders against Richt.
Richt also has a criminal past that includes charges kidnapping in the first degree, false imprisonment and aggravated stalking.
Police say they are still searching for Richt and that he may be using an alias by the name of Paul Watterson.
-------------
Original story from April 20:
The search continues for a man suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman in Verdi on Tuesday night.
Police responded to the scene on Castletroy Drive, off of I-80 around 7:30 pm.
Police say Jessica Griffin died on scene.
After interviews with witnesses and the investigative process, it was determined that 40-year-old Jesce Richt is the suspect in this crime.
According to court documents, Griffin applied for a Temporary Protection Order against the suspect, Jesce Richt, who also goes by Paul Waterson, earlier this month.
It was denied because she already had an extended order against him that was set to expire in August.
Police say Richt and Griffin are known to each other and that the shooting was not a random act.
So far, police have not arrested him, though - and say they are still investigating.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
A GoFundMe page has been set for Griffin's family. Click below for info -