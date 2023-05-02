The EmployNV Business Hub in Northern Nevada will hold a Veterans Job and Resource Fair on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reno Town Mall (4001 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502).
A virtual option will be available for those who can’t make it in-person.
Job seekers will be able to connect with multiple employers with many employers interviewing and hiring on the spot.
This event is free and open to the public.
EmployNV Career Hub coaches will be available on-site to help jobseekers with resume building, interviewing tips, training information and employment assistance.
Veteran service providers will be on-site to answer veterans’ questions related to employment, training and additional services offered by DETR.
More information can be found here: 2023 Veterans Job and Resource Fair (brazenconnect.com)