Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address this year's U.S. Conference of Mayors in Reno on Friday.
The Vice President’s speech will kick off the first day of the Conference’s 90th Annual Meeting.
Mayors are set to discuss a wide range of topics, including public safety, the implementation of city resources included in the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, climate change, affordable housing, and economic mobility, among others.
All plenary sessions will be streamed live online at facebook.com/usmayors.
This year's conference will run from Friday to Monday at the Peppermill Casino Resort.