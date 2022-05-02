Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative on Monday for COVID-19, six days after she tested positive for the virus.
She has been cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday.
Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, was negative on a rapid antigen test.
Allen said Harris would continue to wear a “well-fitting mask while around others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until through her tenth day after her positive test.
Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021.
She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1.
Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 26, 2022