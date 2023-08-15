The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in a shooting that happened on South Virginia Street on Friday, August 11th.
Brian Loza-Munoz, 25, of Sparks, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center according to the medical examiner's report.
The cause of death was identified as homicide by a gunshot wound to the head.
August 11th Update
A man has died and two others are in critical condition following a shooting incident on South Virginia Street in midtown Friday afternoon.
Reno Police responded to the 1300 block of South Virginia Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday on reports of a fight happening between three people.
According to a release from the Reno Police Department, witnesses said the three people then started shooting at each other.
Two people left the scene to take themselves to the hospital while police contacted the third person, who needed medical attention and was also taken to the hospital.
Once at the hospital, the two that drove themselves received treatment, but an adult man died from gunshot wounds while the other person is in critical condition.
The person who stayed on scene until police arrived is also in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, but is stable according to police.
Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide Unit are taking over the investigation.
There is no threat to the public at this time, police say, and no outside parties that should pose any danger.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at (775) 334-2121. You can also contact Secret Witness at by calling or texting the tip to (775) 322-4900 or visiting secretwitness.com.
Original Article
Reno Police are on scene following a shooting on South Virginia Street in midtown Reno where several shots were fired.
Officers with the RPD's Gang unit and Homicide Unit are on scene and South Virginia Street has been closed between Pueblo Street and Arroyo Street.
People are asked to avoid the area.
RPD confirms that there were three victims in the incident. The extent of their injuries is currently not known.
Reno Police confirm that all involved groups have been detained and there is no threat to the public.
Renown's Mill Street campus emergency department was briefly placed on lockdown after victims from this shooting were brought in.
That lockdown has been lifted but a substantial security presence is still in place.