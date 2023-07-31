Three cars were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. 50 near Coleman Road in Fallon on July 21 according to a representative with the Nevada State Police.
A gold Toyota Avalon was driving east on U.S. 50 when for unknown reasons they drifted into the westbound lanes, hitting a second car before colliding with a third head-on.
The passenger of the Toyota, 79-year-old Kristie Jo Harmo from Fallon, died from her injuries at the hospital.
The driver of the Toyota remains in the hospital in critical condition. No one else was hurt in the other cars.
It is unknown at this time if impairment or speed were factors in the crash.