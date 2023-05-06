A vigil for a student who was found deceased at the University of Nevada, Reno will be held at the Mackay Statue on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring candles and flowers to place around Mackay in the student's remembrance.
Original story from May 5:
The Washoe County coroner has identified the person found dead on the University of Nevada, Reno campus Thursday morning.
The medical examiner says the body of 21-year-old Quincy Russell is now undergoing toxicology tests to determine a cause of death.
Police were notified of Russell's death after 7 a.m. at the north end of the Quad between the Paul Laxalt Mineral Engineering and Mackay School of Mines buildings.
The say it doesn't look suspicious, but they are still investigating.
University President Brian Sandoval released a statement to students and staff where he offered condolences and said they are honoring the family's privacy during this time.
Earlier today we were deeply saddened to learn that one of our students was found deceased on campus. On behalf of the University, I wish to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the student.https://t.co/csK7IccK4y— Brian Sandoval (@Pres_Sandoval) May 5, 2023
