Virginia Palmer Elementary was on a precautionary code yellow lockdown Monday afternoon due to nearby police activity.
The code yellow lockdown comes only hours after the new school year started for Washoe County.
WCSD says, "Everyone at the school is safe, however, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office has requested that school not be dismissed until the police situation has been resolved. Families are asked to please not come to school to pick up their children until the situation has ended. The school will notify families when it is safe to pick up their students."
A deputy on scene says they were looking for a suspect believed to be in the area.
The school utilized a controlled release to allow families to pick up their students.
Bus transportation was provided as planned to students who ride the bus