...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt is
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following
counties and independent city, in California, Alpine, El Dorado,
Lassen, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sierra. In Nevada, Carson
City, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Storey and Washoe.
* WHEN...Until 1100 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams and other low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Flooding may occur in mountain urban areas due to deep snow
confining flow and restricting drainage. Runoff exceeding drainage
capacity is expected to impact roads, agricultural areas, and poor
drainage areas. Very high flows will continue on the Carson River
both above and below Lahontan Reservoir and on the Walker River.
Terminal Lakes will see additional rises.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 117 PM PDT, Heavy rain with snow levels above 7000 feet
are expected to renew the risk of flooding Tuesday morning
through Wednesday, mostly in areas below approximately 7000
feet. Areas of primary concern are small creeks and streams,
and areas with poor or obstructed drainage, including areas
impacted by flooding recently. This includes the Walker
River, where minor lowland flooding is currently ongoing
below Yerington. Very High flows are also ongoing along the
Carson river. Additional river flooding is a concern,
especially on the East Fork and mainstem of the Walker, the
Carson River, and the Middle Fork of the Feather near
Portola.
- A warm atmospheric river will lead to rapid runoff in
elevations below approximately 7000 feet. Although this
atmospheric river appears to be slightly cooler and maybe not
quite as wet as last Friday's storm, runoff will respond more
rapidly due to primed low elevation snowpack, current high
river and stream flows, and saturated ground conditions.
Expect renewed flooding in areas that have just experienced
flood impacts. Significant river rises are expected with
river flooding possible on the Middle Fork of the Feather,
and segments of the Carson and Walker Rivers.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* CHANGES...Replaces High Wind Watch.
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Wind prone areas including US-395 north of Reno, I-580
from south Reno to Carson City and US-95 near Walker Lake could
see gusts above 60 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake.
* WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Surprise Valley
California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Western
Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake and Northern
Washoe County.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down tree limbs and a few
power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Lake waters will be rough and small
boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of heavy rain and high elevation
snow are also expected. This may act to weaken wind speeds at
times, but stronger wind gusts remain possible near stronger
shower bands and after larger rain areas diminish or move out.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow
these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by
making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights
with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power
outage.
&&