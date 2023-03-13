south reno development.PNG
City of Reno

The City of Reno will be discussing a proposal to designate an area near South Reno for a new single-family neighborhood.

A virtual town hall over the annexation of the area into the City of Reno is set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday night.

The proposed area is about 80 acres and is east of Damonte Ranch High School.

The meeting will also be covering the area's master plan and zoning map amendment. 

More info can be found here: https://campaignlp.constantcontact.com/em/1112430763789/db553645-0947-4cf4-ab81-87a8ae3e2536

If you'd like to join the meeting, you can do so by clicking the link: City of Reno TTP Web Portal (mimecast.com)

