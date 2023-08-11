With the first day of school approaching on Monday, August 14th, the Vision Zero Truckee Meadows regional task force wants to remind people to use extra caution in and around schools and school zones.
Crashes near schools are preventable, and in a release Vision Zero recommends using the following safety tips:
- Stay on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the far left so you can see oncoming traffic.
- Cross the street only at corners or crosswalks.
- Make eye contact with drivers. Make sure they see you.
- Walk in groups and use extra caution in the dark. Wear reflective or highly visible clothing or backpacks to help others see you in low-light conditions.
- Take your earbuds out, turn your devices down, and keep your head up.
- Drivers should watch for children walking and bicycling to school and be mindful of school zone speed reductions.
- Per state law, no U-turns or passing are allowed in active school zones or school crossing zones.
- Drivers must obey crossing guard directions – not only is it the right thing to do, but it is also the law.
During the 2022-2023 school year, there were 21 crashes involving Washoe County students.
One of those students sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash near McQueen High School. 10 of those crashes happened in marked crosswalks.
The total number of crashes was higher than during the previous school year, according to Vision Zero.