Rachelle Pellissier, The Executive Director of Crisis Support in Nevada, was recognized Friday for her work preventing sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse.
Nevada Senators Cahterine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen joined the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence to present Pellissier with the Visionary Voice Award.
According to Senator Cortez Masto, Pellissier heled establish the 988-crisis hotline in Nevada.
"Her work to help Nevadans and people across the country cope with sexual abuse has reached tens of thousands of survivors," Cortez Masto said. "We're continuing to partner on new initiatives that will get mobile crisis units to victims in need across the state."
"Together we can and we must continue to improve the lives of Nevadans who are survivors of sexual assault and violence," Senator Rosen said.
Pellissier is one of 24 recipients being recognized nationally for working to create safer communities and strengthen support for survivors.