Visit Reno Tahoe marketing programs recently earned platinum and gold honors in the 2022 MarCom Awards, an annual international program that recognizes excellence in marketing and communications.
Receiving a Platinum Award in the Web Video/Marketing category, “The Desert is My Canvas” social video, made in partnership with travel media brand Matador Network, captures Reno Tahoe’s neon lights, electric arts and nightlife with stunningly dark skies across the Black Rock Desert and Massacre Rim, a dark-sky sanctuary.
Reno Tahoe’s video for the “US Conference of Mayors” received a Platinum Award in the Video/Film/Special Event category. Reno Tahoe was selected as the host city for the Conference’s 90th annual meeting this summer, welcoming mayors from across the nation. Platinum Awards are the highest honor in the MarCom Awards.
Reno Tahoe’s “Year in Review – 2021-22 Fiscal Year Recap” video received a Gold Award in the Web Video/Informational category. “Reno Tahoe’s Year in Review – 2021-22 Fiscal Year Recap” reflects on the destination’s accomplishments and milestones while working toward a broad recovery for travel and tourism.
Receiving a Gold Award in the Magazine/Corporate category, the “Reno Tahoe 2022-23 Annual Plan” outlines the goals, strategies and tactics that advance Reno Tahoe’s strategic vision to be the preferred outdoor, gaming and event destination.
“It’s an honor for the Reno Tahoe team’s hard work and accomplishments to be recognized at an international level,” said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “Together, we are working to inspire fresh perspectives and an appetite for travel. These awarded initiatives are a reflection of the Northern Nevada spirit, and the consistency and perseverance Northern Nevada embodies as we welcome visitors to Reno Tahoe.”
MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. This year, MarCom Awards received more than 6,000 entries from the United States, Canada and 43 other countries, selecting winners from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video and Strategic Communications.
MarCom Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). View the official list of Platinum and Gold winners here.
To learn more about Reno Tahoe, go to VisitRenoTahoe.com