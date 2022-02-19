February 18th, 2022 kicked off Presidents Day holiday weekend, and usually during a 3-day weekend we see many visitors come into our area to enjoy some time off. Both locals and those from out of town stay at various hotels and resorts. Officials say holiday weekends can be one of their busier weekends of the year. The Grand Sierra Resort says they see about 5,000 to 10,000 people.
Christopher Abraham, the Senior Vice President of Marketing at the GSR says, "We're expecting people to come out and have a great time, enjoy spending time with each other, maybe gaming, dining, enjoying our entertainment and fabulous resorts here in the community."
With the Super Bowl just last weekend, officials say it's nice to have so many visitors in such a short time span.
Abraham tells us, "It's really unique that we had a big crowd last weekend and a big crowd this weekend for different reasons."
Since the pandemic, many people haven't been traveling much at all, but since some restrictions were lifted, the community is seeing an influx of visitors.
Abraham explains, "We have more people this year than last year obviously, we have entertainment now, dinning and no dinning restrictions, and much less restrictions and people are just more comfortable coming out."
People also come down to our area for Lake Tahoe hiking and sightseeing. Not to mention the last snowfall we had, bringing out-of-towners to hit the slopes.
Abraham adds, "Snow always helps a little bit. When the skiers need a place to stay they'll come down and stay here as well as Lake Tahoe. Always good for air traffic as well anytime we get snow."