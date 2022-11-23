Every two seconds, someone in the U.S., needs blood.
And during the holidays, people donate the least.
Experts at Vitalant say sometimes just one patient needs help from more than one donor.
So to try and up their available inventory, Vitalant teamed up with the Atlantis Casino and returned for their 'Thanks for Giving Blood Drive'.
One Reno resident says he gives blood whenever he can when the donation bus visits.
"Been notified that there's a big shortage right now, especially at this time of year. You know, I give on a regular basis and I wanted to make sure that I definitely gave, because it helps people,” says Michael Brutsche.
With fewer people giving blood, it's a challenge to treat patients who need it to survive.
So, Vitalant says to consider helping out and donating regularly, and by doing so, you can help save lives.
If you missed today's blood drive, and would still like to donate, click here for more information.