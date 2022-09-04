There is currently a blood donor shortage across the United States, but specifically in Sacramento.
According to Vitalant, the high demand for patients in need of blood has depleted Vitalant's supply by almost 50%.
They say there are fewer donors around Labor Day each year, which makes these critical weeks to donate.
The FDA recently updated the eligibility requirements and now more people can donate. Before, people couldn't donate if they have traveled to France, Ireland, or the United Kingdom due to the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), or mad cow disease. These people can now donate.
Vitalant is urging more people to schedule appointments in the next coming days and weeks, for their blood drives in September.
Here is the information for the blood drives:
- Sept 4, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 6600 N. Wingfield Pkwy, Sparks
- Sept 6, noon - 6 p.m. at 55 Bellamy Ln. Quincy, CA
- Sept 7, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 55 Bellamy Ln. Quincy, CA
- Sept 8 and 9, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 7000 Dandini Blvd., Reno
- Sept 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 304 Driftwood Way, Dayton
- Sept 11, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 750 W. Goldfield Ave, Yerington and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Atlantis Casino
- Sept 14, 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at 1300 Hwy 95A, Fernley and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 111 Country Club Dr., Incline Village
- Sept 17, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 1040 Victorian Ave., Sparks
- Sept 20 and 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Hillside Dr. Mammoth, CA
To schedule an appointment, or for more information on the Vitalant blood drives, please click the link here.