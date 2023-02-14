The Fernley STEM Festival is in need of volunteer judges for this year's event.
Judging takes place on Wednesday, March 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., one day before the festival on March 2.
The event will take place inside the big gym at Fernley High School (1300 US Highway 95a S, Fernley)
Dinner will be provided to volunteer judges.
Officials say they are aiming to have sixty confirmed judges as they are expecting a huge turnout of student projects, inventions and demonstrations.
Anyone is welcome to volunteer. If interested, you can contact Jessie Weller at jweller@lyoncsd.org