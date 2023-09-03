In September, Summit Christian Church invited community members to assist with their volunteer efforts.
On Saturday, September 2, 2023 it held a festival with resources, free food, games, face painting, and more fun activities at Sun Valley Elementary School.
They partnered with Scheels to give out 500 pairs of shoes to kids in need.
Summit Church is also partnering with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful to clean areas and parks along the Truckee River.
During the entire weekend, people also helped the church pack 250,000 meals that will go toward those struggling in Haiti and Ukraine.
For more information, you can visit the church at 7075 Pyramid Way in Sparks.