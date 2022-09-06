Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is seeking volunteers for – KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup Day- set for Saturday, September 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers are needed for this massive cleanup and beautification effort at sites from Verdi to Lockwood throughout the Truckee River watershed.
This year, KTMB Truckee River Clean-up will include tributaries and streams feeding into the Truckee River, stopping litter and blight before it gets into the Truckee River.
KTMB’s cleanups over the three months of summer were able to remove nearly 25 tons of trash and green waste. Which, is roughly the same weight as four adult elephants.
“The Truckee River is an important resource for our community,” said Tatum Sutliff, KTMB’s Beautifications and Cleanups Manager. “It provides us roughly 85% of our drinking water and boundless recreation opportunities. KTMB’s Truckee River Clean-up is vital in keeping our river clean yearly. We do this through cleaning up litter, stenciling storm drains, and weed abatement, which all helps to prevent trash and sediment from washing into the river and disrupting our natural ecosystem, aquatic species, and of course our drinking water.”
This fall, volunteers are needed for various activities to continue these efforts to beautify and clean up the Truckee River watershed, including trash pick-up, invasive weed removal, storm drain stenciling, native plant and tree planting, and park beautification projects.
To sign up to volunteer for KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup and for safety information please visit ktmb.org/volunteer.
