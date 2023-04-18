With warm temperatures on the way, some areas are urging their residents to be prepared for possible flooding.
In Fallon, a flood mitigation project this weekend is helping people do that.
On Saturday, April 22, youth volunteers will be filling and delivering sandbags to people who are in need of them.
This event is happening as a part of Global Youth Service Day - the longest running annual youth participation event in the world.
The day challenges people aged 5 to 25 all over the world to give back to their communities.
To find a volunteer opportunity near you, including the Fallon Flood Mitigation Project, click here: Global Youth Service Day | Youth Service America (ysa.org)