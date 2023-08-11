The Women and Children's Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting its Fourth Annual Back-to-School supplies event on Saturday, August 12 from noon to 2 p.m. in Reno at the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows on 2680 E. 9th Street.
WACCS' goal is to ensure K-12 students in Washoe County have the supplies they need to start the school year.
During last year's event, more than 600 children and their families attended in need of backpacks, and supplies such as binders, mechanical pencils, highlighters and notebooks.
“We’ve partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows to use their facility to ensure we have adequate space, as well as air conditioning, to keep our families safe in this heat,” said WACCS’ Co-Executive Director Junella Zuniga.
(WACCS assisted with this report.)