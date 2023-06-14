Stocks swung to a mixed close on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve hinted it may raise interest rates two more times this year.
The S&P 500 ended less than 0.1% higher Wednesday after pinballing from a modest gain before the Fed’s announcement to a modest loss just after.
The Dow fell 232 points, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.
The Fed said it would hold rates steady to give more time to see how its fusillade of hikes over the last 15 months is affecting the economy.
At the same time, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said underlying trends in inflation are not improving fast enough.
