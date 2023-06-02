Stocks rushed higher after a strong report on the U.S. job market eased Wall Street's worries about a possible recession.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% Friday, while the Dow soared 701 points.
The rally brought the S&P 500 nearly 20% above a low hit in October.
It's on the edge of entering a new bull market.
The rally built after a report showed unexpectedly strong hiring last month.
At the same time, increases for workers’ pay slowed.
That could mean the economy remains strong enough to avoid a recession without adding too much upward pressure on inflation.
