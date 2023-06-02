Red Hot Jobs Report Sparks Inflation Fears
Video play button

Stocks rushed higher after a strong report on the U.S. job market eased Wall Street's worries about a possible recession.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% Friday, while the Dow soared 701 points.

The rally brought the S&P 500 nearly 20% above a low hit in October.

It's on the edge of entering a new bull market.

The rally built after a report showed unexpectedly strong hiring last month.

At the same time, increases for workers’ pay slowed.

That could mean the economy remains strong enough to avoid a recession without adding too much upward pressure on inflation.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Recommended for you