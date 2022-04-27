Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street Wednesday.
The S&P 500 is up 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9%.
Visa shares surged after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
Boeing slumped more than 6% in early trading after the aerospace giant lost more than $1.2 billion in the first quarter as both its civilian and military divisions struggled.
Natural gas prices surged as much as 24% in Europe and the euro weakened after Russia said it would cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)