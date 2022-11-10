Wall Street is surging after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month.
The S&P 500 jumped 4.1% Thursday, and the Nasdaq was also on track for its best day since early 2020.
Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence.
A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates.
Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
