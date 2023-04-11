Walmart and Sam’s Club are starting the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
For the 10th straight year, this campaign will be helping people who experience food insecurity in Northern Nevada.
For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate one meal on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals at Sam's Club.
The campaign will run in store and online from April 10th to May 8th.
'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' has generated more than $165 million and helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals for the Feeding America network of food banks since its inception in 2014, including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
“We are grateful for the long-standing partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club so much,” says Nicole Lamboley, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “Opportunities for the whole community to be involved really make a difference in meeting the needs of our neighbors.”
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada says it is currently helping more than 130,000 people each month.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada)