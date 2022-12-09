Officers with the Truckee Police and Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after a short chase.
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at around 10:45 a.m., officers located 43- year-old Oscar Martinez-Hernandez in the Shell gas station parking lot on Highway 89 South in Truckee.
Martinez-Hernandez was the subject of a $25,000 warrant issued for his arrest out of Placer County.
When officers contacted Martinez-Hernandez, he promptly brandished a knife at officers before ramming a police car with his car.
Martinez-Hernandez then ran from the officers on foot.
Officers pursued Martinez-Hernandez on foot as he jumped into Donner Creek in an attempt to escape.
Law enforcement officers from CHP and CA State Parks later responded to the area to assist in the chase.
Martinez-Hernandez ran and swam away from officers for approximately 600 yards over about 20 minutes.
With temperatures well below freezing at the time of the foot pursuit, officers did not get into the creek to chase Martinez-Hernandez, but paralleled him instead offering him assistance out of the creek on many occasions.
Martinez-Hernandez repeatedly refused assistance until the very cold predicament he was in persuaded him to cooperate.
Martinez-Hernandez was safely taken into custody and provided immediate medical attention.
Martinez Hernandez was later booked in Nevada County Jail for his outstanding warrants, brandishing a weapon, evading in a vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(Truckee Police Facebook)