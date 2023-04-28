A man wanted for a violent crime in Reno may be in the Truckee area after he led officers on a pursuit early Friday morning.
Truckee Police say officers in Reno started to pursue the suspect, Nathan McKinney around 3:30 a.m. until he exited at Highway 267 in Truckee. That's when police say a RPD patrol car "disabled" McKinney's car, but McKinney then ran away.
Multiple agencies, including Reno Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and Truckee PD helped search for the suspect, but they could not find him.
McKinney was last seen near Highway 89 north and Henness Road.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Nevada County County non-emergency dispatch at 530-550-2320.