On Monday, Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted a letter of resignation. After 10 years of service on the Reno City Council, Councilmember Jardon’s last day on the Reno City Council will be August 15, 2022.
Councilmember Jardon will serve as the Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) upon her departure from the City.
The City of Reno plans to call a special meeting to discuss the vacancy and direct staff on how to move forward with a process to fill the vacancy. Details for this public meeting will be released soon.
“While I am going to miss having Neoma on our Council, I could not be happier for her as she embarks on this exciting new chapter,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “She has given back tirelessly to the Biggest Little City, and I truly believe Reno is a much better place thanks to her leadership. We are all incredibly lucky to have her continue her dedication to improving our downtown at the Downtown Reno Partnership. Huge congratulations and best wishes to you, Neoma!”
From day one at the City of Reno, Councilmember Jardon was determined to make Reno a more business-friendly city and improve the downtown corridor for residents, students and visitors. This year, she was instrumental in approving the City’s balanced budget – a feat that has only been accomplished twice in the past 20 years.
As a proud member of the Community Homelessness Advisory Board, Councilmember Jardon took an active role in standing up the CARES Campus and creating the Reno Works program to help Reno’s unhoused population get back on their feet and into the workforce. As the Chair of the Regional Transportation Commission, Councilmember Jardon has worked diligently on infrastructure projects such as the Virginia Street Project and has worked to diversify and expand transportation options. Her passion for serving older adults shined while she held the role of council liaison to Reno’s Senior Citizen Advisory Committee.
This Wednesday, August 10, 2022, will be Councilmember Jardon's last regular meeting as a Reno City Council Member.
