The battle between mild and cold weather continues, with highs reaching 80 degrees on Friday and dropping into the 40’s come Tuesday. It’s that time of year where you still need your winter coat, but also the sunscreen. The old daily record for Friday April 8th is 82 degrees, and that’s our forecasted high as well. Lows will be in the upper 40’s Friday morning with clear skies. The models are showing more and more agreement that a storm will move through the region late Monday. Strong winds, mountain snow, cool temperatures, and valley rain/snow are all possible with this storm. It will be cold enough late Monday for a few snow showers even down to the valley floor. Crazy to think about considering highs on Friday will be around 80 degrees. This is not too unheard of though, especially this time of year.
This weekend will be seasonable with highs in the mid 60’s on Saturday, and lower 60’s on Sunday. There will be a slight breeze each afternoon, and wind gusts will be in the 20’s. Overall, the weekend looks nice, but not as warm as Friday. A series of cold fronts will move through the region over the next several days. Each one will cool us down by about five to ten degrees. The strongest front moves through late Monday, and will have enough moisture to also produce several inches of snow in the mountains. The cold air won’t stick around for too long, but highs will only be in the 50’s on Monday and 40’s on Tuesday. Low temperatures will near the freezing point next week, even at the airport.
If it wasn’t for the wind, Friday would be a perfect day for sun lovers. An area of low pressure will move through the Pacific Northwest Friday, and while it will be too far away to give us any rain, it will be close enough to give us a few clouds and kick up our winds in the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the teens for much of Friday, but they’ll be gusting near 30mph in the afternoon. The low will push a cold front through northern Nevada early Saturday. No rain is expected this weekend, but the front will drop temperatures by about fifteen degrees. Bringing us closer to normal.
Wind speeds will be even stronger on Monday. The low will come down from the north with not a huge amount of moisture to tap in to. Wind speeds will be lower once the rain and snow arrives, but they’ll be quite strong by late morning. Gusts will top 40mph in the valley and 80mph in the high Sierra. Strong winds will blow around the snow in the Sierra lowering visibility, and making it feel even colder.
Snow totals will range from 3-6 inches along our main mountain passes above 7000 feet, to 1-3 inches at lake level, and a dusting to an inch in the valley. The hills could pick up a couple inches of snow too. Most of the snow will accumulate on grassy areas, but not all of it will stick on our roadways. It will be snowing hard enough in the Sierra to at least coat the roadways at times even during the afternoon. Roads will be worse Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall.
The storm is still a few days away so make sure to stay tuned for future updates. Have a great day and stay safe.