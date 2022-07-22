Containment on the The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park has grown to 79% containment while holding at 4,856 acres.
Yosemite was partially closed because of the fire, and hundreds of people who had evacuated were allowed to return.
The fire continues to burn slowly in thick unburned fuels on the northeast and eastern edge of the fire. Firefighters continue to make solid gains of containment with the handline along the South Fork of the Merced River working east with the Inyo Hotshots using pump systems out of the river to assist.
The cause is currently under investigation but authorities have suspicion it was human-caused - they say there was reportedly no obvious natural spark.
The fire is now active on the Sierra National Forest.
The Forest Service says the lands affected are a small portion of the 1.3 million acre Sierra National Forest.
To help firefighters, the Sierra National Forest has issued a Washburn Fire Closure Forest Order