Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk Friday, Warm But Pleasant Weekend, Hot Temperatures Next Week... * Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will continue again Friday afternoon and evening. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph, along with low relative humidity, will produce a period of elevated fire weather risk across the Sierra Front. The public is urged to remain vigilant and reduce activities that may spark new fires. * This weekend will feature warm but pleasant conditions for those across western Nevada and northeast California. Expect clear skies and highs around 100 degrees in the lower valleys and 80s to around 90 degrees for Sierra valleys. Typical breezy afternoon winds will persist. * There is increasing confidence in hotter temperatures by the start of next work week, likely continuing for multiple days. High temperatures may flirt with daily records at some locations. Heat related illness will become more likely under these conditions. Keep an eye on the forecast and consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day, if possible.