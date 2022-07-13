Containment on the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park appears to be going down.
Fire officials say the wildfire is now burning over 4,200 acres, while containment is back up to 23% after dropping to 17% from 22% on Wednesday, July 13.
Yosemite is partly closed because of the fire, and hundreds of people have been evacuated.
You can find a map of the evacuation areas here: arcg.is/0Hmuq4.
The cause is currently under investigation but authorities have suspicion it was human-caused - they say there was reportedly no obvious natural spark.