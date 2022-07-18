The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park is now 4,111 acres and 50% contained.
Yosemite was partially closed because of the fire, and hundreds of people who had evacuated were allowed to return.
The cause is currently under investigation but authorities have suspicion it was human-caused - they say there was reportedly no obvious natural spark.
The fire is now active on the Sierra National Forest.
The Forest Service says the lands affected are a small portion of the 1.3 million acre Sierra National Forest.
To help firefighters, the Sierra National Forest has issued a Washburn Fire Closure Forest Order.