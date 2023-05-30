The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) and Nevada Humane Society (NHS) are pleading for community support as they combat an overwhelming overwhelming capacity crisis.
WCRAS is facing an unprecedented challenge as, after over a week of operating at critical capacity, on Tuesday, WCRAS dog kennels reached 100 percent capacity, and more dogs are continuing to arrive with nowhere to go.
While WCRAS isn’t an adoption agency, the animals that do not get reclaimed from WCRAS are made available for adoption by NHS, SPCA of Northern NV and many rescue group partners throughout our region.
Many of these partnering shelters are also full.
The WCRAS says they are incredibly saddened to have to consider the possibility of euthanasia to create space for incoming animals.
To address the pressing crisis, WCRAS and NHS urge the community to help by:
- Immediate Pickup of Owned WCRAS Pets: Pet owners are urged to promptly retrieve their pets from WCRAS. A quick response will prevent the heartbreaking loss of another pet’s life due to limited space. You can view lost and found pets on WCRAS website at www.24petconnect.com/WSHOFound.
- Community Reunification of Lost Dogs: If community members find a lost dog, both organizations encourage leaving no stone unturned in efforts to reunite them with their owners. Visiting a public microchip scanning station, creating an online found pet report with WCRAS, and temporarily holding the pet for up to 48 hours can provide invaluable time. For more information visit https://www.helpingpetshome.com/
- Adopt a Lifelong Companion: By adopting, community members not only offer a second chance to a deserving pet but also create valuable flow of animals through our shelters and into new homes.
- Foster a Precious Life: For individuals unable to adopt a pet, fostering offers a temporary yet impactful solution. Fostering greatly improves a pet’s quality of life while simultaneously freeing up kennel space for incoming animals.
- Volunteer and Make an Impact: Volunteers play a crucial part in providing care for pets, facilitating adoptions, and expanding overall capacity. Volunteering offers a meaningful way to support the animals in the community when adoption or fostering may not be feasible.
- Donate to Animals in Need: Animals in shelters benefit greatly from donations of not only monetary value but also food, toys, bedding, and more. Donating provides important items for sheltered animals.
For more information click here: Regional Animal Services (washoecounty.gov)