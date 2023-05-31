The Washoe County Regional Animal Service (WCRAS) announced its reaching critical capacity level at its dog kennels, so they're asking the community to help.
Both the Washoe County Regional Animal Services and the Nevada Humane Society reported they were at 100% capacity as of Tuesday, May 30. The following day, WCRAS says it lowered their capacity to just above 80%; however, that's still considered critical capacity.
"Once we get full if there's a pet that's been sitting for two to three weeks waiting to go to a rescue, they might be considered for possible euthanasia to make space," said Quinn Sweet, Program Coordinator for Washoe County Animal Service. "That's not something we haven't considered in 15 years, and we do not want to consider it now and so we're pleading for the community for their help."
WCRS and the Humane Society sent out six things that the community can do to help.
The first is that anyone planning to a adopt a new pet should get it from a local shelter.
Also, if you find a lost dog, try your best to bring it back to its owner. Next, they are encouraging more people to adopt, foster, donate, and volunteer to help with their efforts because the last thing they want to is put an animal down.
"So, what we're doing is we're reaching out to the community we are pleading with them, begging them can you do us a solid," said Naomi Duerr, Reno City Council, Ward 2. "Can you adopt some animals, foster some animals? Look for your pet and retrieve your pet. Maybe volunteer."
WCRAS and the Nevada Humane Society work closely together. The Humane Society pulls pets from the Animal Service's site to put them up for adoption.
However, with the Nevada Humane Society being near capacity as well, it makes things difficult.
"They're at capacity, they're at their capacity for care and so without more volunteers, more resources and more adoptions they won't be able to pull more animals," Sweet said.
Both organizations want to solve this issue as soon as possible and they say now they're in a better position to do that.
To address the pressing crisis, WCRAS and NHS urge the community to help by:
- Immediate Pickup of Owned WCRAS Pets: Pet owners are urged to promptly retrieve their pets from WCRAS. A quick response will prevent the heartbreaking loss of another pet’s life due to limited space. You can view lost and found pets on WCRAS website at www.24petconnect.com/WSHOFound.
- Community Reunification of Lost Dogs: If community members find a lost dog, both organizations encourage leaving no stone unturned in efforts to reunite them with their owners. Visiting a public microchip scanning station, creating an online found pet report with WCRAS, and temporarily holding the pet for up to 48 hours can provide invaluable time. For more information visit https://www.helpingpetshome.com/
- Adopt a Lifelong Companion: By adopting, community members not only offer a second chance to a deserving pet but also create valuable flow of animals through our shelters and into new homes.
- Foster a Precious Life: For individuals unable to adopt a pet, fostering offers a temporary yet impactful solution. Fostering greatly improves a pet’s quality of life while simultaneously freeing up kennel space for incoming animals.
- Volunteer and Make an Impact: Volunteers play a crucial part in providing care for pets, facilitating adoptions, and expanding overall capacity. Volunteering offers a meaningful way to support the animals in the community when adoption or fostering may not be feasible.
- Donate to Animals in Need: Animals in shelters benefit greatly from donations of not only monetary value but also food, toys, bedding, and more. Donating provides important items for sheltered animals.
For more information click here: Regional Animal Services (washoecounty.gov)