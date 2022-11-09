It will be days before all the ballots in Nevada are counted especially with all the mail-in ballots this time around.

In Washoe County, the registrar says about 60% of early voting came in through mail ballots, which is an interesting sign of the popularity of voting that way.

They expect about 16,000 mail ballots just from Tuesday. Those had to be postmarked by Election Day, but it will take days to process them all.

"If there are any tight races, we have four more days to still receive ballots. We don't know how many that will be, and we still have two days to cure ballots after that, which will easily take us into the middle of next week for final results,” says interim Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez.

Those final results when they come in, will be posted on the Secretary of State's website. They will not be official until the canvass on November 18th, but they will be updated routinely until then.

There were 66 voting sites in Washoe County.

The registrar suggests voters go online to check their status, whether ballots were received, weren't received or if ballots are challenged. The office will be open over the weekend, so voters can resolve issues.

She asks that voters be patient, everything will be counted, it may just take some time.

Meanwhile, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said they're working on counting 14,000 mail ballots they received on Tuesday and ballots that were dropped in in-person on Monday - and they expected to receive 12,000 mail ballots on Wednesday.

They're also working through thousand of ballots dropped off on Monday.

Those will be counted in the days ahead but it's hard to say how many mail ballots they will end up getting because of how new mail-in voting is in Nevada.

The county also has a 'considerable amount' of ballots from area drop boxes and they're working on processing electronic provisional ballots.

Despite polls closing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, everyone who was in line at the time of the closing, they were still able to vote so that pushed back the start of the ballot count a few hours.

He says Clark County was focused on receiving ballots on Election Day, so that was their priority.

The deadline for them to count mail in ballots is next Tuesday and the deadline to cure ballots is Monday.