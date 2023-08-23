The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners has approved the purchase of the former West Hills Hospital building on East 9th Street in Reno.
The plan is to use the building as an in-patient mental health facility.
In December of 2022 the board allocated $4.8 million in COVID recovery funds to purchase the building and were waiting for approval of the purchase.
In a post on the Washoe County website, the county notes that a shortage of mental health providers, coupled with the inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rate in Nevada, has created a significant gap in accessible mental health services, which has increased in severity over the past 24 months.
Additionally, the property is large enough to house the Washoe County Health District Tuberculosis and Community Health Clinic that is currently located at 10 Kirman Aveue.