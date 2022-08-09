The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad safely disarmed and removed a homemade bomb in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon.
On August 9, 2022, at approximately 09:33 a.m. while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch.
Lassen County Sheriff’s Office deputies and sergeants responded.
Upon inspection of the package, the decision was made to evacuate nearby businesses and close a small portion of Highway 395 East.
California Highway Patrol officers arrived on scene and initiated the highway closure. The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad was contacted and requested to respond.
At approximately 12:00 p.m., Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad personnel arrived on scene and began utilizing robots to examine the package.
After close inspection, the package was determined to be a homemade explosive device.
Inside a wrapped t-shirt and masking tape was an aluminum can containing a cylindrical explosive device with a fuse.
Electrical wiring, broken glass, glass gemstones, and crushed sea shells were filled around the aluminum can.
The package was made safe by bomb technicians and collected for disposal.